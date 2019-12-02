Anzeige
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasuryTotal number of shares in issue
Ordinary 10p67,428,287167,428,2877,571,59474,999,881

The above total voting rights figure of 67,428,287 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 December 2019

