Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and critical communications markets, today announced that it has invested over US $1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK. The expansion will enable Filtronic to significantly increase capacity to meet a growing demand for both its highly-integrated E-band transceiver modules for mobile telecoms backhaul infrastructure and its precision hybrid microelectronics assembly and test services, including mmWave device packaging and sub-assembly manufacturing.

The new equipment includes automated pick-and-place and wire-bonding machines to augment Filtronic's existing assembly and production lines, which already have a reputation for product quality and reliability.

"5G backhaul network deployments are now driving a significant increase in demand for our E-band transceiver modules and a growing demand for microelectronics assembly services, in particular at microwave and mmWave frequencies," said Reg Gott, Executive Chairman of Filtronic. "In addition to being able to produce high volumes of our own mmWave transceiver modules and filter products, the quality of our microelectronics assembly line and test capability is attracting an increasing level of business for our custom design and manufacturing services. As a result, we are also increasing our workforce to cope with this demand."

Filtronic's hybrid microelectronics assembly and test offering includes: low-void die attach and precision component placement; fully-automated wire bonding with deep-access multi-level capability; hermetic sealing; and automated test to 90GHz and above. Proprietary air cavity packages can include mixed GaAs, GaN and Si die within a single package, and are capable of performing at frequencies higher than 90GHz.

The precision hybrid microelectronics assembly facility has received significant positive feedback from its customers, including a major European defence manufacturer who singled out Filtronic's manufacturing expertise for a special commendation. The award cites Filtronic's effort and commitment in successfully delivering a large production run of transmit/receive modules as providing an "outstanding contribution" to its state-of-the-art radar system.

Click here for a high resolution image, and here for a Web-quality image.

Web: www.filtronic.com

