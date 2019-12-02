PBSC Urban Solutions: PBSC PARTNERS WITH CAREEM INDUBAITO LAUNCH FIRST LARGE-SCALE ELECTRIC BIKE-SHARE NETWORK INTHE MIDDLE EAST

Canada, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bike-share pioneer PBSC?enters into multi-year agreement with?the Middle East's leading ride-hailing company,?Careem,?to launch?Careem?Bikes in Dubai.?

Over the coming months, PBSC will start deploying its E-FIT electric bikes and smart stations throughout Dubai.

The scope of the agreement provides for 3,500 e-bikes and 350 smart stations.

Montréal, December 2, 2019 - PBSC Urban Solutions, the world leader in smart bike-share solutions, is proud to announce that it has partnered?with?Careem, the top ride-hailing company in the Middle East, as?well as?Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), to bring its e-bikes to the Emirate.??

Over the coming months,?the company?will start deploying its?E-FIT electric pedal-assist bikes and smart stations throughout?Dubai. The multi-year contract provides for 3,500 bikes and 350 stations. This is?PBSC's first foray into the Middle East, after successfully launching earlier this year in cities such as?Barcelona,?Buenos Aires, Santiago and Monaco. It is also the region's first large-scale electric bike-share network.?

?"We are excited to bring our bike-share and technology solutions to Dubai. This is an important step for our company that builds on our recent momentum in Europe. Together with?Careem, we're on a mission to re-invent what transport means for the millions of people in the Middle East. We look forward to giving Dubai residents a viable and sustainable transportation alternative - one that's in line with the government's mobility goals," says Luc Sabbatini, CEO of PBSC.?

In recent years, the RTA has made a concerted effort to improve mobility infrastructure in Dubai through a network of cycling lanes, with plans to more than double these dedicated thoroughfares by 2030. The E-FIT is the perfect vehicle to help the city's residents and visitors take advantage of these efforts. While Dubai's topography is relatively flat, the e-bike will give riders a boost when temperatures soar, reducing the amount of energy required to pedal.??

The E-FIT is PBSC's most recent electric two-wheeler. It premiered at the Consumer Electronics Show in?early?2019 and is modeled on the company's FIT, which features a lighter frame and smaller wheels than its original ICONIC bike. The E-FIT has an autonomy range of up to 70 km and its central motor can propel riders up to?25km/h.??

Dubai's system, dubbed?Careem?Bike, will feature PBSC's smart station technology, which allows riders to recharge their e-bikes directly at the docking point. This means that operators don't have to worry about swapping out batteries or manually charging the e-bikes. Adding to the operational efficiency of PBSC's system is its?smart tech that transmits data about battery, bike and network health back to operators, who monitor their system through?a bespoke management platform.?Both the smart stations and?PBSC's e-bikes?have been thoroughly tested and hold multiple safety certifications.??

About PBSC Urban Solutions?

PBSC?is changing the world, one city at a time. A?micromobility?pioneer, it develops, markets and operates - alongside its local partners - the most innovative, customizable?and?reliable public bike-share systems on the market.?PBSC's?sustainable technology empowers cities to provide users safe?and enjoyable transportation alternatives that reduce congestion and improve quality of life. PBSC currently has four bike models - ICONIC, FIT, BOOST and E-FIT - deployed around the world and continues to expand its global footprint with over 84,000 bikes, 6,800 stations and 350 million rides so far!?Visit?www.pbsc.com?to find out more.????

Attachment