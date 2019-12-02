Ather Energy, an Indian electric scooter maker, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu to open a new production facility for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles.The facility will occupy more than 37,161 square meters (400,000 square feet) at a site in the city of Hosur, with the government of Tamil Nadu providing full support under its electric vehicle policy. The company will invest INR 6.35 billion ($88.7 million) in the factory, which will be its second manufacturing facility. However, the Ather Energy MoU was not the only agreement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...