Huami's Amazfit GTS Takes the Lead During Black Friday 2019

Huami Hit New Highs on Black Friday 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearables companies*, recorded an outstanding sales performance on 2019 Black Friday in various overseas platforms. Since Huami announced the launch of its smartwatch Amazfit GTS at IFA 2019, Amazfit GTS has become one of the most favored smartwatches by global users and it has been the top performer in terms of sales volume in different countries. According to Amazfit Data, during 2019 Black Friday, the Amazfit GTS has been completely sold out in less than 60 minutes on Fnac.com in Spain. From the data on chollometro.com, Amazfit GTS is the most popular for users under the smartwatch category and it ranked 6th on the list of all categories for Black Friday weekend. Moreover, the Amazfit Bip Lite and Amazfit GTR has been completely sold out within one hour on Worten.com as well.

First debuted at IFA 2019, for global users, Amazfit GTS has become a rock star in the category of smartwatch with elegant design. With excellent performance on Black Friday 2019, Amazfit will continue to provide sufficient cutting-edge products to meet consumers' demand around the world.

One of consumers from Amazon reviewed that, "Good job Amazfit. The GTS has it all. Great screen quality, lots of watch faces to choose from, 2 weeks battery, music control, detailed weather and fitness functions." Due to the undiminished efforts in R&D, Amazfit GTS achieved these unbeatable results.

As a self-brand of Huami, Amazfit has developed series of smartwatches which aim to offer a healthier lifestyle. It is also rapidly moving toward more than 60 international markets, including US, Germany, Japan and etc. According to Huami Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results, Huami total units shipped reached 27.6 million within first nine months in 2019. While revenues have an increase of 52.9% from the first nine months of 2018.

A Quick Look at Amazfit GTS

The Amazfit GTS is more than just a perfectly looking curved 2.5D screen for tech lovers; it's a fundamental evolution of Amazfit previous square designs. The 2.5D curved glass has a smooth transition to the metal body. It comes in 6 different colors and with a 50 meter-depth water resistance. Its techy and modern looking style comes with a vivid silicon strap, a 9.4 mm thin body for maximum comfort and a battery that can last up to 14 days.

The 341 PPI AMOLED display is one of the highest resolution available in the market, and provides the user with a very satisfactory experience by just looking at the screen. The quick access widget in the front screen of the device are also customizable. In the main interface, users can customize 7 quick access widgets among 19 available. Some of the available features are heart rate, activities, steps, time, calendar, weather and events.

The Amazfit GTS is powered by Huami's Bio Tracker optical sensor, which enables 24 hours of uninterrupted high-precision heart rate monitoring with detailed heart data and abnormal values detection warnings.

With the 6-axis acceleration sensor and built-in GPS+GLONASS, the Amazfit GTS becomes an ideal companion for sports and workout. It comes with 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.

* According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices manufacturer in terms of volume.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a self-brand of Huami(NYSE: HMI). Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Also, Huami is a provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi and exclusive maker of the Mi Band. Since September 2015, Huami has begun to use the brand, Amazfit, to sell smart wearable products that are not designed and manufactured for Xiaomi to address the middle to high-end market.

According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, Huami shipped 11.6 million units of smart wearable devices in the first nine months of 2017, more than any other company in the world. 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices were shipped in 2017. As of March 31, 2018, a total of 56.5 million devices were shipped since Huami's inception in 2013.

Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017, mobile Apps of Huami had 56 million registered users.

Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart wearable technology and data-driven innovations. Its mission is to make the world more connected. On February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit https://en.amazfit.com/news.html

Contact information pr@huami.com Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037968/Amazfit_GTS_multi_color_belt.jpg