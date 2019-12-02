HelpSystems Announces Clearswift Acquisition to Expand Cybersecurity Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced today that it will acquire Clearswift, a UK-based content threat protection software company. Clearswift's award-winning deep content inspection capability enables information to be scanned as it enters or leaves the organization, allowing sensitive data to be securely transmitted via email, or other web-based methods. Clearswift technology gives teams the freedom to do their jobs in a secure, collaborative way.



Clearswift's success is driven by its ability to embed its adaptive data loss prevention technology within its solutions, enhancing security effectiveness, and lowering the risk of business interruption. This comprehensive approach empowers organizations to gain visibility and control of their critical information as it's processed and shared through digital collaboration channels. Clearswift has experienced growth over the last few years by delivering valuable solutions and strong customer support as directed by its departing CEO Heath Davies.

"The Clearswift solutions, and the talented team that supports them, strengthen HelpSystems' growing cybersecurity business," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. "The addition of the Clearswift solutions to the HelpSystems portfolio will provide customers an expanded set of cybersecurity options that protect critical data and enable compliance with industry mandates such as PCI, GDPR, and HIPAA and help them stay on top of the shifting cybersecurity environment."

The content threat protection market is being driven by increasing internal and external threats as well as increased regulations within Critical National Infrastructure verticals like national defense, emergency services, finance, government, healthcare, and utilities. More than 1,700 organizations in more than 70 countries rely on Clearswift to protect critical information.

"Clearswift's unique product strengths are critical cornerstones of the overall cybersecurity strategies for its customers and are often used together with other cybersecurity solutions," said Ciaran Rafferty, Managing Director, Clearswift. "We are confident we have found the perfect home for Clearswift and believe HelpSystems will continue to drive the products and business forward."

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems aligns IT and business goals to help organizations build a competitive edge. Our software secures IT environments, monitors and automates processes, and provides easy access to the information people need. More than 17,000 organizations in 100+ countries rely on HelpSystems to make IT lives easier and keep business running smoothly. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com (http://www.helpsystems.com).

About Clearswift

Clearswift is trusted by organizations across the globe for advanced content threat protection and the highest level of defense against breaches through today's digital communication channels. Clearswift technology supports a straightforward and 'adaptive' data loss prevention solution that gives teams the freedom to securely collaborate, whilst providing information security personnel with visibility and control of sensitive information flow. To learn more about Clearswift, visit www.clearswift.com (http://www.clearswift.com/).

