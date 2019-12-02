

ROME (dpa-AFX) - United Auto Workers union announced Monday that it has reached a proposed tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA US LLC) on a new labor contract for the hourly workers, both production and skilled trades.



The agreement will now be sent to the UAW-FCA National Council for a decision on its adoption at a meeting on Wednesday. If adopted, the agreement will be put up for a ratification vote to all Fiat Chrysler hourly and salary members, beginning on Friday.



Though the minute details of the proposed agreement were not revealed, the UAW said its negotiators secured a further amount of $4.5 billion in investments in addition to the $4.5 billion in major investments previously announced, for a total of $9 billion of investments. Fiat Chrysler has also agreed to add 7,900 jobs during the four-year contract period.



During the previous four-year agreement period, Fiat Chrysler added more than 6,400 new UAW members.



'Our UAW Bargaining Committee worked diligently, over many months, during the General Motors strike and Ford negotiations to maintain productive negotiations with FCA,' said UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada.



Fiat Chrysler will be the last of the Detroit automakers to be in the process of striking a deal on a four-year labor contract with the UAW union.



The UAW members for Ford Motor Co. ratified a four-year contract in mid-November. The new agreement included $6 billion in investment in its U.S. manufacturing facilities and creating or securing 8,500 U.S. hourly jobs during the four-year contract.



The 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement was approved by 56.3 percent of the vote. Hourly employees will receive pay increases, bonuses, profit sharing and other benefits.



In late October, Ford and UAW union had reached a proposed tentative agreement on the four-year contract without a strike. Ford has more UAW members than any other automaker in the U.S. As per reports, around 55,000 workers are covered by the agreement.



In October, the UAW members at General Motors had ended a six-week strike against the automaker after union members approved a four-year contract, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years.



