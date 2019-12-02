Plain Jane Announces Partnership with Direct Store Delivery Giant Mr. Checkout Starting December 1, 2019

Plain Jane is a Top Seller of High-Quality and CBD Products in Oregon

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Plain Jane is one of the leading sellers of top-quality hemp and CBD products in Oregon. The company is known for selling everything from hemp PreRolls to various strains of hemp flowers and CBD oil, amongst various other products. Plain Jane's partnership with the delivery distribution giant Mr. Checkout will help the company reach a more extensive retail store network across the U.S. The partnership came into effect on December 1, 2019.

For more information about Plain Jane and to check out their line of products, please visit https://tryplainjane.com.

As the PR Executive for Plain Jane noted, the hemp-derived CBD industry is new, and like most other fledgling industries, it is the Wild West at best. Because things are so "wild," it is important for buyers to know how their product was grown, processed, and eventually made its way into their hands. Plain Jane is one of the few businesses that prides itself on using organic farming practices and 100 percent American sourced hemp. Plus, the products produced are always tested before being sold to ensure the premium quality guaranteed by the company.

"One of the challenges for Plain Jane has been to reach consumers in retail, and a partnership with Mr. Checkout is by far one of the best ways to do it. While our direct to consumer business has allowed us to reach nearly 10,000 customers a month, larger distributors have been slower to embrace these new CBD product categories. Mr. Checkout has one of the largest networks of retailers, and many of them carry CBD products. We know customers love our products and now Mr. Checkout is leading the way for national distribution," said Plain Jane's PR Executive.

"We are very excited about this partnership because it allows us to grow our brand by reaching more people who want to use top-quality, organic CBD products."

Mr. Checkout Distributors, Inc has been servicing everyone from pharmaceutical retailers to convenience stores, grocers and big-box retailers since 1989. They work via different independent network distribution channels, and various wholesale-to-distributor warehouse businesses that represent over 60 large retailers that are growing.

"Plain Jane will bring access to a vast inventory of CBD products, while Mr. Checkout will bring its access to a large nationwide network of distributors and retailers, marking a watershed moment for both companies in 2020," said a representative from the marketing department at Mr. Checkout.

"It is a partnership we are eagerly looking forward to."

The newly established partnership will help Plain Jane grow exponentially through 2020, by being able to turn over much larger inventory. For Mr. Checkout, it means being able to offer retailers the opportunity to carry what is fast becoming known as one of the best CBD products on the market today.

About Plain Jane:

Plain Jane is the maker of the smoothest, natural cannabis flower on the market. It's also smell-free. Plain Jane is also one of the leading sellers of high-quality hemp and CBD products in Oregon. For more information, please visit https://tryplainjane.com.

Contact:

Max J

max@plainjane.io

(971) 404 8144

SOURCE: Plain Jane

