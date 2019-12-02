Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies to Present At 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

Company's Presentation: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:20 a.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference Tuesday, December 10, at 10:20 a.m. PST.

Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, and David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer, will be presenting and meeting with investors throughout the day.

The conference will take place December 10 - 12 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, 1146 Sunset Blvd. It is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with more than 250 names presenting to 1,300+ attendees. The conference also will feature speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Concierge Technologies, requests may be submitted online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure

microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For More Information about Concierge Technologies, contact:

Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

rpondel@pondel.com

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568709/Concierge-Technologies-to-Present-At-12th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational-Investor-Conference