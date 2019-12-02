StorMagic Recognized Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, announced today that it has been recognized again by Gartner, Inc. in the November 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure research note.* StorMagic was identified in the Niche Players quadrant.

StorMagic was recognized as a Niche Player due to its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We believe that Gartner's recognition of StorMagic in the November 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure is tremendous, and StorMagic's future roadmap includes major strategic initiatives that will continue to expand our market position," said Hans O'Sullivan, founder and CEO of StorMagic. "We are solely focused on servicing customers at the edge and those with small datacenter requirements through SvSAN's simple storage software so that they spend significantly less money and time managing data."

StorMagic SvSAN is a lightweight, simple and cost effective hyperconverged solution that delivers flexibility, works on any server configuration and is compatible with any major hypervisor. Its value is underscored by high availability features which eliminate single points of failure that are known to be catastrophic in edge environments.

In this latest Gartner Magic Quadrant, 15 HCI vendors were included in this research and evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Click here to download a complimentary copy of Gartner's Magic Quadrant report.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure" by Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer and John McArthur, 25 November 2019

Required Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

Report Reprint

Blog

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube Channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005634/en/

Contacts:

Zoe Cushman

stormagic@matternow.com

(617) 874-5201