Referring to a press release from Fastpartner AB, published on November 29, 2019, there will be a reclassification of Fastpartner shares, from Fastpartner ordinary shares to Fastpartner ordinary shares of series A. As a consequence, the shares will change name as from December 5, 2019. Unchanged Company name: Fastpartner AB ---------------------------------------- Current short name: FPAR ---------------------------------------- Current ISIN code: SE0011309228 ---------------------------------------- New short name: FPAR A ---------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0013512506 ---------------------------------------- Unchanged order book id: 980 ---------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050