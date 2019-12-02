Technavio has been monitoring the facility management services market in India since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 14.98 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005526/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled facility management services market in India 2018-2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Facility Management Services Market in India Analysis Report by Product (IT, ITES, BPO, and BFSI; Manufacturing; Infrastructure; Healthcare; Retail; Education; and Government), by Geography (Mumbai and Pune, Bangalore, Delhi and NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the development of SEZs and mega food parks. In addition, the rising demand for security services in the banking sector is anticipated to further boost the growth of the facility management services market in India.

The growing need of companies for tax and other business-related benefits is encouraging the development of SEZs in India. In fact, the government of India is planning to increase its investments to revamp the SEZ policy. The government is also launching Mega Food Park Schemes to maximize value addition and minimize food wastage. These factors are opening new opportunities for vendors that offer facility management services such as security, housekeeping, water management, catering, electrical management, and cleaning. Thus, the development of SEZs and mega food parks is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Facility Management Services Market in India Companies:

CB Richard Ellis

CB Richard Ellis is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Global investment management, and Development services. The company provides health and safety environment management and real estate accounting services.

Cushman Wakefield

Cushman Wakefield is headquartered in the US. The company offers housekeeping and janitorial services, annual maintenance contract (AMC) administration, energy management and procurement, budget and financial management, and engineering and maintenance services.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. The company offers Engineering services, Soft services, Workplace solutions, and Space and occupancy services.

Mortice (Tenon FM)

Mortice (Tenon FM) is headquartered in Singapore. The company offers Hygiene services, Engineering services, and Support services to various end-users.

Quess (Avon FMS)

Quess (Avon FMS) is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: People and services, Global technology services, Integrated facility management, and Industrials. The company offers pest control services, hard services, and soft services.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Facility Management Services Market in India Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

IT, ITES, BPO, and BFSI

Manufacturing

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Government

Facility Management Services Market in India Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Mumbai and Pune

Bangalore

Delhi and NCR

Chennai

Hyderabad

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Facility Management Services Market in North America Facility Management Services Market in North America by application (soft services and hard services) and by end-user (commercial buildings, government buildings, and residential buildings).

Facility Management Services Market in Middle East Facility Management Services Market in Middle East by service (soft service, and hard service), and geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005526/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com