SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 17:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/11/2019) of GBP58.07m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/11/2019) of GBP42.42m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/11/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 203.47p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 198.48p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 29/11/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 32647 EQS News ID: 926039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 02, 2019 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)