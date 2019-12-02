Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 2

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 November 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 30 November 2019 95.23p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 93.24p per ordinary share



02 December 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
