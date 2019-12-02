Eggplant, the intelligent automation specialist, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation for the second year in a row based on its ability to execute its AI-driven vision for understanding and testing the user experience across multiple platforms.

Eggplant's intelligent test automation enables organizations to quickly and easily automate the entire testing lifecycle. Its Digital Automation Intelligence Suite helps create products that delight users and deliver true DevOps. The intelligent automation is unique in its ability to test any technology on any platform and predict the quantified impact of new product versions on the user before release. This continuous intelligence enables digital businesses to improve the user experience and business outcomes.

Download your complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation here.

"As organizations strive for continuous delivery, software must delight users and drive positive business outcomes and competitive advantages. The ability to rapidly automate the entire testing lifecycle across any platform with our AI-powered automation platform provides our customers with a significant advantage. Our continued leadership position reflects the innovation and insights that we are delivering, which is enabling DevOps at scale."

John Bates, CEO Eggplant

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation," Joachim Herschmann, Thomas E. Murphy, Jim Scheibmeir November 25, 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

Download Gartner Magic Quadrant here

Learn more about Eggplant

Follow Eggplant on Twitter

About Eggplant

Eggplant, the fastest growing automation provider and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at Eggplant.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005723/en/

Contacts:

Eggplant contacts

US PR contact:

Claire Rowberry, +1 617-785-5571

claire@clearcommsc.com

Or

UK PR contact:

Ilona Hitel, +44 (7734 355205)

ihitel@thecommsco.com