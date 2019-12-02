Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on December 12, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-888-297-0356.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 11, 2020. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or Toll-Free 1-888-203-1112.

The pass code for the conference call and rebroadcast is 2976163.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Gridley

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50285