The complexity of the supply chain makes it imperative for companies in the automotive industry to keep constant tabs on their supply chain management systems. The sector has shown impressive growth in recent times and is considered to be a promising sector in terms of technological growth and profit gains. But on the other hand, there are several challenges facing small and medium companies that are extremely difficult to handle. Strategic supply chain management, therefore, must be a top priority for companies in the automotive industry.

Supply Chain Challenges that are Impacting Automotive Companies

Overstocked Inventories

Despite witnessing steady growth, companies must not take undertake extensive production. They must ensure that they are neither understocked nor shortage in the supply. Correctly estimating the demand and aligning the production capacity to meet industry demands is one of the biggest challenges companies face. They require a third-party logistics partner to maintain a balance in production and supply.

Rising Recalls

The automotive industry needs to understand the cost associated with the recall process. There can be supply chain issues that can tarnish the name, disrupt the system, and impact the brand image in the market. Consequences can be adverse if the operations scale to a global level. The recalls in case of any defect to the product in the automotive industry can damage the brand name as the customer's safety is at stake.

Just-in-time operations

When operating internationally, companies must incorporate just-in-time strategies to gain complete visibility of each element in the supply chain. Procuring access to accurate data can help firms create a plan for future growth. It can significantly reduce costs and other losses.

