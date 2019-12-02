(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina(Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
November 2019
|
76,337,003
Total number of voting rights
Total number of voting rights
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
October 2019
|
76,332,146
Total number of voting rights
Total number of voting rights
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005739/en/
Contacts:
Gecina