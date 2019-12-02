Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 160.0777 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1889519 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 32685 EQS News ID: 926151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)