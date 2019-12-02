Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 141.3673 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2887575 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 32705 EQS News ID: 926191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

