Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Chavez for Charity Cyber Monday 30% Off Sale

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Chavez for Charity for their Cyber Monday 30% off sale.

Holiday shopping is in full swing after Black Friday and with today being Cyber Monday, there may be no better way to get some amazing gifts for this holiday with great savings of 30% on your purchase including free shipping. The best part is you are giving two gifts with your purchase, one to your friend or family member and the other - the charity you choose to benefit through your purchase.

Click on over now to Chavez for Charity for great savings for great causes with amazing bracelets for anyone on this year's shopping list.

Chavez for Charity offers a wide variety of bracelets that benefit 10 different charities. Each bracelet is color matched to a specific charity. With every bracelet sold, a portion of the proceeds is donated to the charity the bracelet represents.

To date, Chavez for Charity has provided over 6,000 people in rural and impoverished communities with clean water; funded over 500 micro-loans for women entrepreneurs world wide, covered 1,400 hours of critical pediatric cancer research, impacted 724 students in Ghana for a lifetime with Teacher Support Programming - and the list goes on. With over 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada carrying their iconic bracelets, in 2018 Chavez for Charity will proudly celebrate 1.6 million dollars in donations. While this is a major milestone for the company, it is just the beginning of what they aspire to accomplish.

Get this Bright Energy Set of Two

Here is the list of Charities Chavez for Charity supports and so can you this holiday season.

Water.org

Best Friends Animal Society

The Hunger Project

TAPS

Sierra Club Foundation

Matthew Shepard Foundation

Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation

Malala Fund

Gift for Life

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

You can follow Chavez for Charity on their Findit page at: http://www.findit.com/chavez-for-charity-gift-for-life

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Findit, Inc.

