Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.2211 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1298943 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 32687 EQS News ID: 926155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 12:03 ET (17:03 GMT)