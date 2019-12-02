Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.8602 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1991000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 32674 EQS News ID: 926129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 02, 2019 12:03 ET (17:03 GMT)