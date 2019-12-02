Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U35G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.4597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85000 CODE: U35G LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U35G LN Sequence No.: 32763 EQS News ID: 926313 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)