Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.7269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 159068 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 32748 EQS News ID: 926283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 02, 2019 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)