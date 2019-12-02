Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 347.3247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24958 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 32734 EQS News ID: 926255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)