Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("Aquarius" or "the Company") today has completed the first tranche of a Private Placement announced in the November 1, 2019 Press Release.

The first tranche consists of an offering of 1,595,633 Units at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $558,473. The finder's fees associated with the transaction were CAD$2,450 and US$26,851.

Each Unit is comprised of one fully paid common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.70 during the period up to thirty months from the Closing Date of the Placement.

Further Closing of the Private Placement is expected to happen in December 2019 and is subject to all relevant regulatory and other consents and approvals.

Aquarius intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for technology development, marketing campaigns and general working capital purposes.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions comprise multiple laser systems, consumables, clinical education, service, support and maintenance and focus on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

