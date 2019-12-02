Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Twisted Wares Cyber Monday 20% Off Sale

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Twisted Wares for their Cyber Monday 20% off sale.

Holiday shopping is in full swing after Black Friday and with today being Cyber Monday, there may be no better way to get some amazing gifts for this holiday with great savings of 20% on your purchase,when you fill up your cart at Twisted Wares.

Click on over now to Twisted Wares for 20% off.

Twisted Wares 20% OFF

No Code Needed

www.TWISTEDWARES.com

Twisted Wares offers a wide variety of kitchenware accessories, that will make anyone on your list smile, we hope. Check out Twisted Wares silly, funny gift ideas for the kitchen and other parts of your home.

Make sure you get the savings you can this year by adding some great gifts from Twisted Wares.

You can follow Twisted Wares on their Findit page at: http://www.findit.com/funny-kitchen-aprons

Save 20% Today Cyber Monday begin your shopping NOW at Twisted Wares

Here are our Cyber Monday pick of the day from Twisted Wares

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.





About Twisted Wares

Missy, a mother of three boys, had just cleaned the kitchen for the twenty-seventh time that week. As if on cue, her youngest ran in and pulled down the towel she had just hung over the oven handle to dry. Missy doesn't believe in spanking (generally), so she knew she had to find a better way.

In her previous life, Missy was a realtor in Seattle, who sold houses to anyone who wanted to buy one. And then the recession of 2008 hit, and no one wanted to buy a house, her husband lost his job, and they lost their house in Seattle. They suddenly found themselves forced to relocate to Texas.

All of a sudden, Missy was a stay at home mom, who felt like her life was completely out of her control. Her son's constantly pulling down the towel was just the push she needed to take back her power, AND create a product that she knew would resonate with moms and dads everywhere. "If I couldn't control my life in the moment, I was damn well going to control the towel," she says. Twisted Wares was born! The Hang Tight Towel loop design allows for your towel to be used as you would any towel, but this one will stay put when you want it to without buttons, Velcro, or snaps!

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

