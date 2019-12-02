Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFVY ISIN: SE0001515552 Ticker-Symbol: I1M 
Tradegate
02.12.19
19:24 Uhr
29,160 Euro
-0,500
-1,69 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,000
29,440
20:06
28,980
29,240
20:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDUTRADE AB29,160-1,69 %