Technavio has been monitoring the global load monitoring systems market and the market is poised to grow by USD 603.98 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global load monitoring systems market 2020-2024.

Read the 142-page research report with TOC on "Load Monitoring Systems Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (Load cell, Indicator and controller, and Data logging software), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the emergence of custom load monitoring systems. In addition, the rapid adoption of industry 4.0 is anticipated to further boost the growth of the load monitoring systems market.

The advent of custom load monitoring systems has allowed end-users to modify load monitoring systems as per their requirements and tasks. It helps them cover all configurations and capacities that match with their applications. Vendors are also incorporating sensing elements with load monitoring systems to support their customers by enhancing their delivery times. Thus, the emergence of custom load monitoring systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Load Monitoring Systems Market Companies:

Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS

Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under various segments such as Digital load cells, Weighing modules, Weighing terminals, and Scales. The company offers products such as weighing terminals, weighing modules, and digital load cells.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Load Cells, Torque Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Multi-Axis Sensors, Instruments, Software, and Others. The company offers load cells such as Miniature Load Column Load Cell and Cantilever Bending Beam Load Cell.

Indutrade AB

Indutrade AB is headquartered in Sweden and operates under various business segments, namely Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement Sensor Technology, and Measurement Sensor Technology and UK.

James Fisher and Sons Plc

James Fisher and Sons Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company offers load cells such as load cell simulators and compression load cells.

LCM Systems Ltd.

LCM Systems Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Load Cells, ATEX/IECEx Load Cells, Pressure Sensors, Instrumentation, and Others. The company offers products such as load cells and ATEX/IECEx load cells.

Load Monitoring Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Load cell

Indicator and controller

Data logging software

Load Monitoring Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

