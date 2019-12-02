Web Presence: Kellie Robb, Vegan Nutritionist, Curates Her Favorite Vegan Cookbooks to Help People Live a Plant-Based Lifestyle

Kellie Robb of Los Angeles knows how difficult it is to transition into veganism. Here is a list of her favorite cookbooks to help beginners and long-time plant eaters alike stay on track with delicious meals.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Going, and staying, vegan can sometimes feel daunting. How do you make a nutritionally dense meal that's at the same time tasty? Are salads all there are? The truth is, plant-based meals offer up a lot of variety, even more so than what can be done with a meat-focused meal. They just take a little inspiration sometimes. Kellie Robb, a vegan nutritionist from Los Angeles, CA understands the difficulty of finding inspiration as a vegan, but she believes it's worth the effort.

"When I'm feeling stagnant, I look to vegan cookbooks to get my creative juices flowing. It's important to experiment with different recipes in order to open up to new flavors and dishes," said Kellie Robb.

Here are some of Kellie Robb's favorite plant-based cookbooks she uses to help her clients stay on track.

The Oh She Glows Cookbook

"I love the Oh She Glows brand. From her blog to her cookbook, Angela's recipes are delicious, easy to make, and great for beginners. I personally love her glow bowls. These recipes can be easily tweaked fit to the ingredients you have on hand, though most of her recipes call for pantry staples," said Kellie Robb of Los Angeles.

Forks Over Knives

"Forks Over Knives is a cookbook I call upon for healthy meals that are quick, easy, and most important of all, delicious," said Kellie Robb of Los Angeles. "Forks Over Knives drives home the message that food is medicine. It is a great educational resource to learn how certain plant-based foods can truly make a difference in your health. In addition to helping you lose weight, the book covers how certain foods help lower cholesterol, prevent chronic conditions such as heart disease, and even reverse type 2 diabetes."

Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give A F*ck

"This cookbook is modern, edgy, and full of flavorful dishes," said Kellie Robb. "If you like spice, then this is the book for you. I suggest breaking this out if you want to impress your non-vegan guests. They'll be sure to be impressed with how tasty and quick to make vegan meals can be."

"There are tons of resources out there to help get you started on your vegan journey," said Kellie Robb of Los Angeles. "If it seems overwhelming, grab one of these cookbooks and start slow, making tweaks that you know you'll enjoy. Cooking is supposed to be fun, and tasty! This goes for vegan cooking too."

About Kellie Robb

Kellie Robb of Los Angeles is a nutritionist, lifestyle coach, minimalist, and exercise junkie. Kellie Robb enjoys writing about low-waste, sustainable living and crafting easy-to-make vegan recipes.

Kellie Robb of Los Angeles enjoys hiking, mountain climbing, biking, yoga, and meditating. Kellie Robb loves helping others achieve their goals in fitness, business, and health through coaching and holistic practices.

Kellie Robb of Los Angeles believes it's not only important to stop and smell the roses, but to stop and smell every flower! Kellie Robb's dream is to help as many people she can live a simpler, but more fulfilled life.

