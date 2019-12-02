Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare logistics market in North America and the market is poised to grow by USD 8.39 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Healthcare Logistics Market in North America Analysis Report by Service (Transportation and Warehousing), by Product (Pharmaceutical products and Medical devices), by Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing use of RFID and IoT in healthcare cold chain logistics. In addition, the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the healthcare logistics market in North America.

The demand for temperature-sensitive drugs is increasing with the rising use of gene therapy and procedures. This is driving the demand for cold chain logistics which is used for the transportation and storage of these drugs at controlled temperatures. The temperature can be controlled using temperature monitoring electronics, thermal blanketing, refrigerants, and containers. The advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers to implement RFID and IoT in cold chain logistics, facilitating the monitoring and recording of temperature in real time. The integration of RFID and IoT also helps in measuring radiation, humidity, moisture, air concentration, shock/vibration, and other attributes. Thus, the growing use of RFID and IoT in healthcare cold chain logistics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Healthcare Logistics Market in North America Companies:

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the two segments, Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Others. The company offers pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services to various end-users.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Post eCommerce Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Functions. The company offers various types of thermal packaging solutions to end-users.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely FedEx Express Segment, FedEx Ground Segment, FedEx Freight Segment, and FedEx Services Segment. FedEx Supply Chain is a supply chain solutions provider.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Kuehne Nagel International AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The company offers solutions that meet the quality standards for the transportation of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

United Parcel Service of America Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: US Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Freight. The company has warehouse facilities that are designed for the storage of healthcare products.

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Transportation

Warehousing

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Pharmaceutical products

Medical devices

