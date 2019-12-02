The "Halloween in the UK 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Halloween. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Halloween performance was weaker than expected as spend and penetration declined across a number of categories, hinting at a turbulent Q4.

Key Highlights

The proportion of consumers participating in Halloween this year rose by 4.0 ppts versus 2018, the second year in a row that penetration has risen significantly.

A focus on sustainability ensures shoppers are cutting back on one-use decorative items.

Non-food specialists are the least browsed and purchased store type for clothing and costume products, as supermarkets dominate the category.

The Halloween food category has the highest penetration among Halloween shoppers with many of those getting involved with the event, either hosting a party or going trick or treating.

Key Topics Covered

THE KEY FINDINGS

The Key Findings

Halloween performance weaker than expected hinting at a turbulent Q4 2019

ASDA comes out on top in 2019

More retailers should utilise social media to target Halloween's core younger target audience

Trend insight stores

Trend insight social media Online

Trend insight social media Instagram

Trend insight social media Twitter

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Halloween shopper penetration

Halloween retail penetration

Halloween leisure/going out penetration

Halloween shopper profile

Financial wellbeing

Halloween spending

Financing spending

Halloween spending

Halloween activities

Halloween statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

Buying dynamics discounts

DECORATIONS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

CLOTHING COSTUME PRODUCTS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

FOOD

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

ENTERTAINMENT STATIONERY

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

METHODOLOGY

Technical details: consumer survey work

