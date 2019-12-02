NEW LONDON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / As Saint Augustine said, "The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page." Garrett Hofer of Colorado, an avid adventurer, can't remember a time he wasn't infected by the travel bug. Raised by a Vietnam vet single father from the age of four, Garrett Hofer's family didn't have the resources for a jet-setting lifestyle. But that didn't stop him and his dad from having plenty of adventures.

"He has always been a dedicated father and we had a great time traveling in his truck-camper and visiting the nearby states," Garrett Hofer, who now lives in East Lyme, CT, said.

Growing up in Arvada, a Denver suburb, Garrett Hofer traversed the Midwest, venturing to Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and Montana to see some of the nation's most beautiful vistas, from purple mountains' majesty to amber waves of grain.

"While I did not travel by plane until I was a senior in high school, I've always enjoyed seeing new landscapes and meeting new people," Garrett Hofer CT said.

Upon high school graduation, Garrett Hofer East Lyme attended the University of Wyoming.

"I had a phenomenal college experience and enjoyed balancing academics with playing club rugby for my first two years," he recalled. "During my rugby career, we traveled to surrounding states and enjoyed playing BYU (Utah), Chadron State (Nebraska), and numerous universities in Colorado (Air Force, CU Boulder, CSU, Univ of Northern CO)."

When he graduated college, he embarked on an adventure all his own, moving across the country to New Haven, CT, to start his career in finance. When he met his spouse in 2001, it was partly a love for travel that brought them together. The two spent years traveling before tying the knot and have since traveled to many more destinations, including some notable favorites: Maui; Jupiter, FL; Key West, FL; Steamboat Springs, CO; Texas; St. Thomas, VI; Southampton, NY; and Newport, RI.

Garrett Hofer, who has dedicated his career to helping others, says traveling is an excellent avenue by which to connect with people from various backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life. In addition to teaching him more about the world, visiting new places and meeting new friends and acquaintances has broadened his horizons and provided valuable lessons which he's applied to his personal and professional life.

Garrett Hofer graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming, where he was president of the Financial Management Association, and earned a bachelor's degree in finance. At the age of 24, he attained certification as a CFP® Professional. Garrett Hofer has dedicated his career to helping families overcome financial challenges and achieve their financial aspirations. Garrett Hofer Colorado also volunteers time to the ACP Veterans Mentor Program, where he is a mentor helping veterans transition from the military to civilian enterprises.

