Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKPR ISIN: FR0010425595 Ticker-Symbol: ZVA 
Tradegate
02.12.19
16:02 Uhr
12,510 Euro
-0,120
-0,95 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,830
13,140
22:31
12,920
13,040
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLECTIS SA12,510-0,95 %