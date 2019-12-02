Web Presence: Sam Cover to Serve as Spokesman for Local Produce Suppliers at Upcoming Food and Wine Event

Award-winning chef Sam Cover is revealed as local produce supplier spokesperson and set to appear at upcoming Spokane County wine and food event.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / A particular advocate for local food and drink, Spokane County native and award-winning chef Sam Cover has previously spoken at length about Pacific Northwest food trends, the benefits of hyper-local ingredients, the region's best eateries, and more. Set to open a brand new restaurant in the Spokane area early next year, Cover has this week been announced as spokesman on behalf of local produce suppliers and will appear as a representative at a prestigious upcoming wine and food event due to be hosted in the popular Washington state county of Spokane County soon.

Last month, Cover shared his favorite Thanksgiving recipes and dishes as an award-winning chef. These included Brussels sprouts in butter, cinnamon-spiced cranberry sauce, Thanksgiving green bean casserole, a tomato-based turkey soup, roasted butternut squash, spiced pumpkin seeds, candied yams, and celery stuffing, plus a more unusual winter fruit salad with poppyseed and lemon dressing.

Non-holiday dishes favored by the chef, meanwhile, are said to include locally sourced salmon served with roasted squash, chilled oysters on the half shell, braised greens and Oregon olive oil, roasted celery root with walnuts and fermented tomato, and homemade quince turnover, among countless others.

Spokane County native Sam Cover has said in the past that much of his taste in food is heavily influenced by the Pacific Northwest. The award-winning chef has also taken inspiration from the restaurants of Paris, however, according to a recently published article. Here, he listed escargot bordelaise and beef tartare among his favorite international, French-inspired dishes.

Asked for comment on his scheduled food and wine event appearance, Sam Cover suggested that he was looking forward to the opportunity, particularly in light of his upcoming restaurant launch.

"I'm excited to talk about everything from our local fruits and vegetables and artisan-baked breads to the stunning wines available from our nearby vineyards," says Cover. "These and plenty more local goods will form staples of my new restaurant's menu, and I cannot wait," adds the chef, wrapping up, "either for the launch or for the upcoming wine and food event where I'm set to speak on behalf of our incredible local produce suppliers."

Award-winning chef Sam Cover's all-new restaurant is set to open in Spokane, Washington, in early 2020.

Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, distinguished chef Sam Cover has made a name for himself working in kitchens across Spokane County and elsewhere in America, from New York City to Los Angeles, managing teams in some of the nation's most highly regarded restaurants and hotels. With more than two decades of experience under his belt, the chef is known, in particular, for his fresh fish and seafood dishes.

