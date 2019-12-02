Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), announces that Anthony Gridley, Chief Financial Officer since 2008, will retire from Evertz on December 31, 2019, after 14 years of service. Evertz has appointed Doug Moore, the current Director of Finance of Evertz, as CFO effective immediately. Mr. Gridley will continue on as an advisor until the end of 2019 to ensure a smooth transition of the Chief Financial Officer responsibilities.

Douglas DeBruin, Executive Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Anthony for his service and contributions to Evertz. During the course of his career Anthony has proven to be a very intellectual, complementary asset for Evertz' management team over the 14 years and has always looked out for the best interests of Evertz. He has planned his retirement over the last couple of years and has mentored Mr. Moore to be able to seamlessly assume the role of CFO of Evertz."

Romolo Magarelli, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We sincerely thank Anthony for his contributions to Evertz and we wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement."

Since joining Evertz in 2010, Mr. Moore has worked very closely with Mr. Gridley, acting as a financial reporting and compliance manager, prior to becoming Director of Finance in 2015. Mr. Moore is a CPA, CA and began his career at Deloitte LLP. As CFO, he will to report to Douglas DeBruin, Executive Chairman of the Board.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

