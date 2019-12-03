AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 02/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 762.8031 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22076 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 32849 EQS News ID: 926539 End of Announcement EQS News Service

