The transformation of South Australia's energy system has taken another step forward with early site works at a green hydrogen facility near Adelaide. The plant will integrate what is billed as Australia's biggest electrolyzer of its kind.South Australia's transition to a cleaner energy future has taken another major step forward with the official start of construction at Australian Gas Networks' (AGN) pioneering hydrogen production facility, Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA). Located at the Tonsley Innovation District, south of Adelaide, the facility will produce green hydrogen that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...