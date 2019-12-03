BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



3 December 2019

5 pence

3 December 2019

3 December 2019

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 175,475,382 Ordinary Shares ofeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 17,536,460 ordinary shares in treasury.Shareholders should use as the denominator 175,475,382 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.Contact:Sarah BeynsbergerCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 020 7743 2639Date: