EdgeConneX to Bring Private Cloud Connectivity Solutions to Munich

MUNICH, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX, a pioneer in Edge Data Centers, has just made it easier for customers in Germany to connect to Microsoft cloud services by offering the Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service in its Munich Edge Data Center. Azure ExpressRoute allows users to create private connections between their IT deployments and Microsoft's global data centers. The carrier neutral EdgeConneX Munich facility now acts as a direct edge cloud on-ramp node from which customers can establish secure, scalable and affordable links to Microsoft services, including Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"Historically, local enterprises in Munich wanting direct, private connectivity to Microsoft Azure had to connect to the nearest cloud on-ramp node in Frankfurt, which is over 400 kilometers away," says Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. "This impacted the cost, performance, and reliability of applications, ultimately resulting in limited adoption of Cloud services. By providing customers local access to the Cloud in Munich via Azure ExpressRoute at EdgeConneX, customers can enjoy all the benefits of the Cloud with a secure, dedicated and local access solution that simultaneously optimizes performance and reduces costs."

Ross Ortega, Partner Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. said, "Manageability and network performance are often the largest inhibitors to cloud adoption or migrations. Through Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute sites like the one at the EdgeConneX Munich data center, we help enhance the performance and user experience for local enterprises accessing cloud applications, content, or services on the Microsoft global network."

With the new Azure ExpressRoute site now available in Munich, customers already located in the local EdgeConneX data center can order a simple cross connect to privately access all Microsoft cloud services available through the global Azure platform. All other enterprises located in the greater Munich area can also connect to the local Azure ExpressRoute site by using the various metro ethernet solutions offered by their local carrier to connect back to the EdgeConneX data center or other ExpressRoute partners offering connectivity to the Munich site.

