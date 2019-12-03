

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Tuesday three new renewable energy projects in the US and Spain, including the first large-scale renewable energy project in the state of Illinois.



The e-commerce and technology company's newest renewable energy solar projects in the US will be located in Lee County, Illinois and in Northern Virginia. They total 180 megawatts or MW of new renewable capacity and are expected to generate almost 400,000 MWh of renewable energy annually. This will be Amazon's ninth in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



Further, Amazon's newest renewable energy project in Europe will be the company's first large-scale project in Spain, located southeast of Sevilla. Once complete, the new solar farm will provide 149 MW.



The three new Amazon renewable energy solar projects will provide an estimated 329 MW of additional renewable capacity.



The latest energy projects support the company's commitment to The Climate Pledge. The company plans to run on 80 percent renewable energy by 2024 and 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 on its path to net zero carbon by 2040.



Till date, Amazon has launched over 70 renewable energy projects that will provide over 1,900 MW of renewable capacity and will deliver more than 5.3 million MWh of renewable energy annually.



