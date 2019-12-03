Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 03-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 December 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 29th November 2019, the Group closed an investment in a 5-year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of office assets Spain, with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 24 million. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsors' business plan to make further investment in the properties. The properties are well-located within the decentralised submarkets of Madrid and Barcelona. The assets are positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Spain is one of the Group's target markets for further lending and the Group continues to seek good risk-adjusted lending opportunities arising in line with the Group's investment policy. Overall the Group's pipeline is diversified and remains strong. Following these transactions, the Group has net debt of approximately GBP50 million. The Group has unfunded commitments to borrowers of approximately GBP84 million. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735879 Dave Taylor Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Mark Bloomfield Maarten Freeriks Mark Young Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 32828 EQS News ID: 926445 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=926445&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

