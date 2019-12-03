DJ Block Commodities Ltd: Final Results

3 December 2019 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Final Results Block Commodities Limited is pleased to announce its final audited results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Annual Report and Accounts 2019"). Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 will be made available on the Company's website at www.blockcommodities.com [1]. Chairman's Statement During the year under review, the Company continued its evolution from solely a junior exploration company with its Lac Dinga potash exploration licence, to a forward-thinking agri-tech company in sub-Saharan Africa, deploying new technologies to maximise value in African agriculture. Farmer 3.0 Eco system Leveraging its connections in Africa, the Company has worked on developing a platform to empower small scale farmers ("SSF") to raise productivity and secure better returns for produce, while establishing African communities as significant future global agricultural players. The platform uses blockchain technology to provide loans of utility tokens to the SSF which are then used to procure inputs from the Company. The loans are repaid by the delivery of outputs, either direct to a contracted off-taker or to Company warehouses where a system of warehouse receipts will enable SSF produce to be consolidated and traded on local commodities exchanges, further enhancing the return to the SSF and the Company. Over time, as the volume of commodities traded on the local and regional exchanges scales up, the purchase of inputs will be secured with derivatives traded on these exchanges. The blockchain will be fundamental to the development of this Ecosystem. During the year, the key partnerships to build this platform were put in place and pilot projects in Zambia and Uganda were established. However delays in procuring inputs lead to these being postponed. No trading has been possible in the year under review. Lac Dinga The Company retains its interest in the exploration side of the fertiliser industry through its 70% interest in La Société des Potasses et des Mines S.A. ('SPM'), which holds the exclusive right to conduct exploration activities for potash salts over the Lac Dinga Project Area ('Lac Dinga' or the 'Project') in highly prospective Kouilou region in the Republic of Congo. After extensive delays, the licence was formally renewed for a further two year period in July 2019. The renewal of the license was the key condition precedent to moving forward with the project. With the rainy season commencing in October, no significant work was able to be undertaken by our farm-in partner, African Agronomix limited ("AAX"). Preliminary planning work for a 10,000 m drilling campaign has been carried out. As set out in note 11 to the financial statements, the Company undertook an impairment review of the project and a key assumption was that AAX would mobilise to start the work set out in the agreement. Financial Results The trading result for the year showed a net trading loss of $nil (2018: $12,000) as existing inventory and receivables were unwound. Operating expenses were reduced to $0.7m (2018: $1.0m). After other gains of $0.1m, and the impairment charge in respect of the Company's investment in Vipa of $0.1m (2018: impairment charges of $0.2m) the loss before interest fell to $0.7m (2018: 1.1m). Finance charges for the period were $0.4m (2018: $0.4m) which led to the Group reporting a loss before and after tax of $1.1m (2017: $1.5m). During the year the Company raised $27,000 in equity and $333,000 in new convertible debt. Accordingly, the Group is reporting net liabilities of $0.9m (2018: net assets $0.1m). This includes current liabilities of $4m (2018: $3m) which includes $1.2m of accrued expenses (2018: $0.8m). Subsequent to the year end, the convertible notes have converted automatically into equity and additional equity has been raised. In addition, the Company is in negotiation to restructure its $1.6m loan facility with its lender and should the loan be converted into shares then shareholders holding will be diluted accordingly. Cash balances at 30 June 2019 were $80,000 (2018: $153,000). Going concern The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out above and the risks facing the business are outlined within the Corporate Governance report.. Note 4 to the financial statements include the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments and hedging activities; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk. The board has detailed its considerations relating to Going Concern in note 1 of the financial statements. The Group's forecast cash-flows are dependent on the negotiation and fulfillment of new contracts that are not yet finalised and the successful conclusion of related financing lines. Without these cash-flows the Group will need to raise additional finance either through borrowing or the issue of new equity. In addition, the bridge loan facility (see note 17) fell due for repayment on 1 September 2019. Negotiations to restructure the facility are being held with the lender. Notwithstanding this uncertainty, the directors are confident that, with an anticipated equity raise, renegotiation of the loan facility and current cash there will be sufficient cash resources to enable the Group to pay debts as they fall due and to continue the development of its operations for the foreseeable future and thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements. The auditors have made reference to going concern as a material uncertainty within their audit report. Outlook With the renewal of the Lac Dinga, license and the farm in agreement with AAX, the Group and its partners are in a position to progress the project and establish a stake in a potash resource, a key agricultural input. The farm-in agreement provides that AAX will both manage and fund the work program, with no significant demand on the Group's financial or management resources in the initial two phases of the project through to the initial publication of a resource estimate. Should a commercial resource be confirmed, then the Group has a right to participate or bring in additional partners as the project progresses. In addition the board are aiming to expand the company's current investment focus, which aims to maximise the value of African agricultural commodities through the deployment of blockchain technology, to enable the Company to invest in projects in the developing market for producing and/or distributing Medicinal Cannabis, derivatives of it and/or related products. The Company has sent a circular to shareholders today asking them to consider whether the Company should make investments in the Medicinal Cannabis sector. These products could include but would not be limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain cannabis or hemp (cannabis which contains less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and THC derived cannabinoids. The board has already taken legal advice on the new strategy and the countries where it initially intends to operate. This advice has confirmed that, in principle, the intended strategy of the Company does not breach the United Kingdom's Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. On 21 November 2019, the Board was strengthened with the appointment of Ian Tordoff as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has extensive experience in tracking the evidence base for the efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), two natural compounds found in cannabis plants and their associated treatments. Furthermore, he has built strong relationships through this work with relevant producers, laboratories, "brands" and customers. In addition to Ian's appointment, the Company is looking to build a strong Scientific Advisory Team of external consultants to assist the board in implementing this investment strategy if approved by shareholders at the coming General Meeting. The Board, in addition to its Lac Dinga asset, believe that the Company now has a firm foundation upon which to build a growing revenue generating business and look forward to reporting continued progress in the current year. Chris Cleverly Chairman 2 December 2019 DIRECTORS' REPORT for the year ended 30 June 2019 The directors of Block Commodities Limited ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") hereby present their report together with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Principal activities, business review and future developments A review of the Group's activity and prospects is given in the Chairman's Statement on pages 2 to 3. During the year under review the Group's principle activities were the continued development of a trading platform for agricultural inputs using blockchain technology and working to renew the Lac Dinga potash exploration licence. The Group also announced it was looking to invest into the Medicinal Cannabis and Wellness market, where it is envisaged that the blockchain will be influential. A review of the risks and uncertainties impacting on the Group's long term performance is included in the Corporate Governance report on pages 7 to 9. Details of the Group's exposure to foreign exchange and other financial risks are included in note 4. Results and dividend The Group results show a loss after taxation for the year attributable to the equity holders of the Company of $1.1m (2018 loss $1.5m). The directors do not recommend payment of a dividend (2018: $nil). Post balance sheet events On 12 July 2019, the Lac Dinga exploration license was formally renewed by the government of the republic of Congo (see note 11). On 15 November 2019, the group announced that it had raised GBP388,000 through the issue of GBP133,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.02p and GBP255,000 of Convertible Loan Notes with a conversion price of GBP0.0002 per ordinary share These convert automatically into equity once the necessary authorities had been obtained at the Annual general meeting held on 13 May 2019 and were formally issued on 15 November 2019. Directors The directors who served since 1 July 2018 were as follows: CJ Cleverly Chairman I C Tordoff Chief Executive appointed 21 November 2019 E Pungong* Non-Executive Director * M Simmonds * Non-Executive Director * * member of the audit and remuneration committees Directors' interests The directors serving during the year had the following beneficial interests in the shares of the Company: Ordinary shares 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 or date of appointment C J Cleverly 181,909,909 181,909,909 I C Tordoff - - E Pungong 12,500,000 12,500,000 M Simmonds 52,500,000 52,500,000 The following share options and warrants have been granted to directors and remain unexercised at the year end: Options: Director Date of Number of Exercise Date Expiry grant options price from date which Exercisa ble CJ Cleverly 27 1,000,000 0.90p 27 27 August February August 2020 2015 2016 CJ Cleverly 11 10,000,000 0.55p 11 11 August August August 2020 2015 2015 CJ Cleverly 29 March 50,000,000 0.055p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 CJ Cleverly 29 March 40,000,000 0.125p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 CJ Cleverly 29 March 25,000,000 0.2p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 E Pungong 29 March 10,000,000 0.055p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 E Pungong 29 March 8,000,000 0.125p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 E Pungong 29 March 5,000,000 0.2p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 M Simmonds 29 March 20,000,000 0.055p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 M Simmonds 29 March 16,000,000 0.125p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 M Simmonds 29 March 10,000,000 0.2p 29 March 28 March 2019 2019 2023 Warrants: Director Date Exercise Date from which Expiry of price date grant Number Exercisable E Pungong 19 2,500,000 3p 19 October 2015 30 June Octobe 2020 r 2015 E Pungong 19 15,000,000 5p 19 October 2015 30 June Octobe 2020 r 2015 E Pungong 19 15,000,000 8p 19 October 2015 30 June Octobe 2020 r 2015 M Simmonds 10 3,750,000 3p 10 November 2015 30 June Novemb 2020 er 2015 M Simmonds 10 15,000,000 5p 10 November 2015 30 June Novemb 2020 er 2015 M Simmonds 10 17,500,000 8p 10 November 2015 30 June Novemb 2020 er 2015 M Simmonds 10 10,000,000 10p 10 November 2015 30 June Novemb 2020 er 2015 No share options or warrants were exercised by directors during the year (2018: $nil). On 15 November 2019 CJ Cleverley was allotted a further 379,144,700 shares as payment of fees and settlement of arrears, reducing creditors by $90,000. On appointment on 21 November IC Tordoff held 300,000,000 zero cost options to subscribe for new ordinary shares, of which 150,000,000 have vested and 150,000,000 will vest when the Company's share price is in excess of GBP0.002 for a period of 14 consecutive days. There have been no other changes in directors' interests in shares or options between 1 July 2019 and the date of this report. Substantial shareholdings To the best of the knowledge of the board, except as set out in the table below, there are no persons who, as of the date of this report, are the direct or indirect beneficial owners of, or exercise control or direction over 3% or more of the Ordinary Shares in issue of the Company. Number of Ordinary Shares % Holding Grainways Inc 973,480,000 13.22% Chris Cleverly 561,054,609 7.62% John Glendenning 250,000,000 3.40% Employee involvement policies The Group places considerable value on the awareness and involvement of its employees in the Group's performance. Within bounds of commercial confidentiality, information is disseminated to all levels of staff about matters that affect the progress of the Group and that are of interest and concern to them as employees. DIRECTORS' REPORT for the year ended 30 June 2019 (continued) Creditors' payment policy and practice The Group's policy is to ensure that, in the absence of dispute, all suppliers are dealt with in accordance with its standard payment policy to abide by the terms of payment agreed with suppliers when agreeing the terms of each transaction. Suppliers are made aware of the terms of payment. Social and community issues The Group recognises the value of employment and training to the continued economic growth in the countries in which it operates. The Group is developing policies to ensure its expertise and specialist skills and facilities are made available to the broader community. Environmental issues The Group places great emphasis upon good environmental practice and respect for local community values. African empowerment As its ambitions for growth and diversification are realised, the Group will seek to empower, upskill and recruit local African staff, providing new opportunities for jobs of all skills including senior management. Provision of information to auditor The directors who were in office on the date of approval of these financial statements have confirmed that, as far as they are aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the auditor is unaware. Each of the directors have confirmed that they have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that it has been communicated to the auditor. Auditors PKF Littlejohn LLP has indicated its willingness to continue in office and a resolution to reappoint them will be presented to the annual general meeting. Electronic communications Additional information on the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.blockcommodities.com [1]. The maintenance and integrity of the Company's website is the responsibility of the directors; the work carried out by the auditor does not involve consideration of these matters and accordingly, the auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial statements since they were initially presented on the website. The Company's website is maintained in compliance with NEX exchange rule 75. On behalf of the Board CJ Cleverly Chairman 2 December 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The board of directors is accountable to the Company's shareholders for good corporate governance. The Company is not required, by the rules of the NEX exchange, to adopt the UK Corporate Governance Code. However, set out below is a summary of how, at 30 June 2019, the Group was dealing with corporate governance issues. The Board of Directors The Group is led and controlled by a board comprising the chairman, chief executive and two non-executive directors. The board is responsible for formulating, reviewing and approving the Group's strategy, budgets and corporate actions. There are no matters specifically reserved to the board for its decision, but no decision of any consequence is made other than by the directors. There is no separate Nomination Committee due to the current size of the board and any new directors are appointed by the whole board. The board has a Remuneration Committee, chaired by Mark Simmonds and an Audit Committee chaired by Mark Simmonds. There is no agreed formal procedure for the directors to take independent professional advice at the Company's expense. The Company has adopted a share dealing code for directors' dealings which is appropriate for a company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. The Directors comply with Rule 71 of the NEX Exchange Rules relating to directors' dealings and take all reasonable steps to ensure compliance by the Group's employees. The Company's directors submit themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting at regular intervals in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. Relations with Shareholders The Executive Chairman is the Group's principal spokesperson with investors, fund managers, the press and other interested parties. At the Annual General Meeting, investors are given the opportunity to question the board. Compliance with relevant legislation All directors are kept informed of changes in relevant legislation and changing commercial risks with the assistance of the Group's legal advisers and auditors where appropriate. The directors have taken appropriate legal advice and implemented internal training and reporting procedures to ensure compliance with the UK Bribery Act 2010 (the "Bribery Act"). The Bribery Act prescribes criminal offences for businesses engaged or allowing others to engage in bribery or corrupt practices. Although the Company does not have a presence in the UK, the Bribery Act applies to the Directors as the company is listed in the UK. In addition, Guernsey, where the Company is incorporated, is subject to the Prevention of Corruption (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2003 which contains broadly similar restrictions. Although the application of the UK and Guernsey legislation is uncertain as regards the Group, the Directors have formed the view that it is appropriate for the Group to implement relevant procedures to maintain compliance with the Bribery Act. Internal Control The board acknowledges its responsibility for establishing and monitoring the Group's systems of internal control. Although no system of internal control can provide absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss, the Group's systems are designed to provide the directors with reasonable assurance that problems are identified on a timely basis and dealt with appropriately. The board reviews the effectiveness of the systems of internal control and considers the major business risks and the control environment. The board has taken steps to ensure that announcements to the market are approved by more than one director and after careful consideration of the Company's Nex Exchange corporate adviser to ensure greater clarity. No weakness in internal financial control has resulted in material losses, contingencies or uncertainties which would require disclosure as recommended by the guidance for directors on reporting on internal financial control. In light of this control environment the Board considers that there is no current requirement for a separate internal audit function. Risks and uncertainties There are a number of risks and uncertainties facing the Group, principally the following: Regulatory risk Whilst the Group believes that its operations are currently in substantial compliance with all relevant material environmental and health and safety laws and regulations, there can be no assurance that new laws and regulations, or amendments to, or stringent enforcement of, existing laws and regulations will not be introduced, which could have a material adverse impact on the Group. Risks associated with operating in sub-Saharan Africa Changes in government, monetary policies, taxation, exchange control and other laws can have a significant impact on the Group's assets and operations. Several countries in sub-Saharan Africa have experienced periods of political instability, and there can be no guarantees as to the level of future political stability. Changes to government policies and applicable laws could adversely affect the operations and/or financial condition of the Group. The jurisdictions in which the Group might operate in the future may have less developed legal systems than more established economies, which could result in risks such as (i) effective legal redress in the courts being more difficult to obtain; (ii) a higher degree of discretion on the part of governmental authorities; (iii) the lack of judicial or administrative guidance on interpreting applicable rules and regulations. In certain jurisdictions, the commitment of local business people, government officials and agencies and the judicial system to abide by legal requirements and negotiated agreements may be more uncertain, creating particular concerns with respect to the Group's licences and agreements for business. These may be susceptible to revision or cancellation and legal redress may be uncertain or delayed. Risks associated with mineral exploration and mining projects Exploration risks The business of exploration for minerals and mining involves a high degree of risk. The successful exploration and development of potash (or associated minerals) is speculative and subject to a number of uncertainties. Geographical location can present logistical difficulties and the available resources and reserves, once established, may be significantly lower than estimated. Early stage of operations The Group intends to invest in projects whose operations are at an early stage and success in each stage of trading, exploration and mine development will depend on the Directors' ability to manage the current projects and to take advantage of further opportunities which may arise. The success of the Group will depend on its ability to identify prospective projects and its ability to access equity markets for its development requirements. Potash market risk The marketability and availability of a ready market for potash is affected by and dependent on numerous factors beyond the Group's control, the precise effects of which cannot be accurately predicted. These factors include market fluctuations, general economic activity, action taken by other potash producing nations, availability of transportation capacity and government regulations such as regulations relating to taxation, royalties, production levels, exports and the environment. Movements in market prices could render uneconomic any of the mining activities to be undertaken. Risks associated with blockchain trading operations Early stage of operations Significant time and resource can be expended penetrating new markets and to identify those opportunities which can lead to profitable revenue generation. Competition The Group competes with numerous other companies (many of which have greater financial resources than the Group) and individuals in the trading of fertiliser and other agriculture commodities and for the recruitment and retention of qualified employees. Fertiliser distribution Differences in terms under sales and procurement contracts can lead to significant exposure to financial loss. The logistical complications of distributing a high value product in sub-Saharan Africa can lead to loss or theft. Foreign exchange The Company raises its share capital in Sterling, however it's fertiliser trading and potash exploration activities and, if successful, potash production are markets which are denominated in US Dollars ($). The directors therefore consider the functional and presentational currency to be US Dollars. Some of its working capital requirements may be denominated in currencies other than US Dollars. As a result, fluctuations in currency exchange rates could have a material adverse effect on the financial condition, results, operations or cash flows of the Group. Risks associated with Medicinal Cannabis projects If the additional investment strategy is approved by shareholders at the coming General Meeting, entry into the Medicinal Cannabis market presents additional risks. These are set out in the circular announced today to shareholders. In particular the board has already taken legal advice on the new strategy and the countries where it initially intends to operate. This

