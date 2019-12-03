December 3, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares (short name: FARON) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. The shares of the company have been listed on AIM in the London Stock Exchange since 2015. Faron Pharmaceuticals is the 54th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2019. Faron (AIM:FARN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen, its precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development. Currently in phase I/II clinical development as a novel macrophage checkpoint immunotherapy for patients with untreatable solid tumours, Clevegen has potential as a single-agent therapy or in combination with other immune checkpoint molecules or other cancer standard cares. Traumakine, the Company's pipeline candidate to prevent vascular leakage and organ failures, has completed a phase III clinical trial in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Plans for its future development are being finalised to avoid interfering steroid use together with Traumakine. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. For more information: www.faron.com "We are delighted to have our shares now listed also at the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki. A secondary listing will enhance the company's visibility and facilitate the trading of the stock in the Nordic countries, where we have several Finnish and Scandinavian shareholders," says Markku Jalkanen, the CEO of Faron Pharmaceuticals. "We welcome Faron Pharmaceuticals to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that the company dual lists its shares on Nasdaq First North so that the Nordic investors can easier trade on the company's shares. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has appointed Sisu Partners Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com