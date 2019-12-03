AQMetrics Offers First-to-market Free-trial for Fully Self-service AIFMD Annex IV Reporting Solution

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics has launched a first-to-market, fully self-service Software-as-a Service solution for AIFMD Annex IV Reporting. This caters for the 58,500 plus alternative investment funds regulated across Europe. This offers regulated firms a unique window into a better way to manage their Annex IV reporting, prior to the Quarter 4 filings in January 2020.

The customer-centric SaaS platform allows firms to sign-up online for AIFMD Annex IV reporting, self-manage data from multiple sources, avail of market leading Annex IV reporting automation and generate XML files for reporting directly to the National Competent Authorities.

Prospective customers can sign-up online for a thirty-day free trial to evaluate the SaaS platform and experience the value of a customer-centric solution. In addition, at the end of the free trial period, the AQMetrics Customer Success team will offer a deep-dive diagnostics report, comparing the results of the free trial with that of the Customer's incumbent solution.

Steve Barnes, AQMetrics CTO, commented, "We noted that everyone wants to try a product before opting for it and this is why we are making the trial available. Through trials one can analyze the efficiency and transparency of AQMetrics self-service AIFMD Annex IV Reporting solution product before making a decision to use it for all their regulatory reporting needs."

Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, CEO of AQMetrics added, "When AIFMs sign up for this fully automated reporting solution they will be experiencing their future customer journey through AQMetrics regulatory approved platform and as such will be experiencing a way of managing their compliance that will soon become commonplace for all AIFM firms large and small alike."

