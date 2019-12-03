Clearwater, the global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting, secured the Technology Firm of the Year award at the Insurance Asset Management Awards 2019. The awards, which were presented in London last week, recognise outstanding achievement in the realm of UK and global insurance investments, based on the views of a judging panel comprised of industry experts.

This is the second top technology award presented to Clearwater this year, following its recent win at the Captive Review UK European Insurance Awards, where it won Best Software Solution.

From day one, Clearwater has positioned itself ahead of the technology curve with an innovative, cloud-based, multi-tenant solution; as true SaaS, 100% of Clearwater's clients are on its single cloud deployment. The industry is embracing the approach as an increasing number of insurance firms are now recognizing the benefits of SaaS and incorporating it within their operating models.

Innovation is a key tenet of Clearwater's culture. The technology firm launched an Innovation Center in 2019 dedicated to aggressively pursuing emerging technology including machine learning, AI, robotic process automation, blockchain, and serverless cloud to ensure that the Clearwater product stays at the forefront and clients benefit from the latest technological advancements.

For the past fifteen years, Clearwater's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement has been to support its relentless mission of helping clients streamline their investment operations and maximise their investment portfolio data. Hundreds of insurance clients benefit from Clearwater's powerful automation and exceptional client servicing. Investment teams can scale their portfolio management while maintaining a lean operating team thanks to Clearwater. With more than 26% of revenue reinvested into research and development annually, Clearwater is ensuring the value of the solution continues to grow.

"We are honoured to be named Technology Firm of the Year by the Insurance Asset Management Awards," said Mark Gillespie, Director of Europe Operations for Clearwater. "Our clients have long recognised the advantages Clearwater brings to their operations through automation, reporting tools, regulatory support, and industry expertise. The recent awards are further proof of our team's tireless efforts to develop and support a world-class product."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, AXA Art Insurance, Catalina Holdings, Cisco, Facebook, FBD Insurance, Fidea Verzekeringen, Garmin, J.P. Morgan, London Capital, Oracle, Starbucks, Spotify, Unum Group, and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ Twitter: @cwanalytics

