Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary Yield Botanicals has a planned business to create a hemp extraction facility in Oregon to produce CBD from organically grown hemp. The proposed terms of the acquisition are that Yield Botanicals will acquire all the outstanding and issued shares of Canniva by issuing one share and one warrant in Yield Botanicals to acquire each share of Canniva. The proposed acquisition is subject to Canniva raising $1,000,000 at $0.10 per share. Once the acquisition is complete, Yield Botanicals has an obligation to go public and obtain a stock exchange listing either by Initial Public Offering or by reverse merger with a listed company within 6 months. Upon listing Yield Growth is expected to own 50,000,000 shares and 70% of the listed entity.

"This plan to acquire Canniva Capital and take the resulting issuer Canniva Botanicals public as a partially owned subsidiary is part of Yield Growth's intention to build long term value for our shareholders by building our subsidiaries, financing them and taking them public with independent management teams," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "Canniva Botanicals will provide a reliable source of high quality organically sourced CBD for our CBD products."

The acquisition of Canniva Botanicals secures for Yield Growth a source of CBD which it will infuse in its Ayurvedic inspired wellness products. Yield Growth recently signed an agreement for distribution of its line of Wright & Well CBD therapeutic products in Greece and Cyprus and plans to continue to grow its distribution network throughout Europe, which the company sees as an important emerging CBD market.

According to a recent report by Brightfield Group, Europe's CBD Market, is expected to grow 400% over 4 years and be worth an estimated $1.7 billion by 2023. The report suggests that, thus far, the European Union has experienced less explosive cannabis market growth than the US due to the complex and widely varying cannabis regulations in each individual country. That is subject to change, however, due in part to recommendations from the World Health Organization to reschedule cannabis, and a vote in 2019 by European Parliament to increase EU nations' access to medical marijuana and conduct more research on its public health effects.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is developing and selling hemp, marijuana and edible mushroom products in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

