Issuer Information 1 Issuer Félagsbústaðir hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 510497-2799 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900HXCBKFW40AH947 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name FB100366 SB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031599 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer FELAGSBUSTADIR/1.8 BD 20660310 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 6.400.000.000,- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0,- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 6.400.000.000,- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr.,- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other ----------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date November 12, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date December 10, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 186 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date March 10, 2066 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 1,80% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date November 12, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date December 10, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 186 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other ----------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 471.12333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date 12.11.2019 ----------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 2, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading December 4, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) FB100366_SB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds ----------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------