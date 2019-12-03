Scientists have observed that the efficiency of an organic PV device decreases by around 50% when it is exposed to 100-h light irradiation. They attributed this loss to increased resistance of the organic semiconductor layer.Researchers at Kanazawa University claim to have identified the main reason for the erosion of long-term efficiency in organic PV (OPV) devices. They presented their findings in Factors contributing to degradation of organic photovoltaic cells, which was published on the ScienceDirect website. In their study, they describe the mechanism through which organic solar cells can ...

