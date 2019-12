BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI survey data is due. The construction PMI is expected to rise to 44.5 in November from 44.2 in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2980 against the dollar, 1.2855 against the franc, 141.59 against the yen and 0.8537 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



